An anti-terrorism court (ATC), on Wednesday allowed the Rangers to direct the Nazir of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to collect around Rs11 million, recovered from the house of an absconding drug peddler, from the paramilitary force.

The Rangers’ attorney told the court that the soldiers had raided the house of an alleged smuggler who fled away, but the officials managed to recover Rs11 million from the house.

The Rangers, however, said they did not want to deposit the money to the police and, in order to ensure safety of the huge amount, it was fair to hand it over to the SHC Nazir.

The special public prosecutor also supported the plea of the Rangers and prayed to the court to accept their application.

‘Hitmen’ remanded

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts granted four-day physical remand of two suspected killers and extortionists, Irfan and Nadeem.

The accused were produced by officials of the Shah Faisal police station for their alleged involvement in the murder of a local trader.

The court was informed that the suspects had connections with a certain political party and had demanded a trader, Imran, to pay a large sum of money in extortion; the two, however, killed him over his refusal to pay the money. The trader was a resident of Shah Faisal Colony.

The investigation officer (IO) prayed to the court to grant physical remand of the two men so as to interrogate them for their heinous crimes.

Granting the remand, the court directed the police officials to produce the two suspects on the expiration of the remand period.

