Date for the University of Karachi’s (KU) evening programme admission form submission was extended till December 30, announced KU Director Admissions Dr Khalid Iraqi, on Wednesday.

The admission forms along with the university prospectus could be obtained from the booth located at the varsity’s Silver Jubilee gate, from 9am to 4pm, and from the UBL’s on-campus branch, from 4pm to 6pm, on payment of Rs1,700.

Candidates who wished to take admissions on donor seats could collect their admission forms after paying Rs2,200 from the UBL campus branch, and submit it to the Directorate of Admissions at the Administration Block till December 30.

