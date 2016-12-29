The University of Karachi (KU) awarded 14 PhD and 33 M.Phil degrees in various disciplines, the approval for which was given by the varsity’s vice chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser, announced KU Registrar, Prof Dr Mozzam Ali Khan, on Wednesday.

The VC had given his approval in a recent meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), KU.

Students who received PhD degrees included Uzma Salar, Ghulam Mustafa, Zafar Ali Shah, Arshia and Uzma Mahmood from the Department of Chemistry (HEJ), Amtyaz from the Department of Zoology, Dr Syed Mehmood Hasan from the Department of Environmental Studies, Sumeira Moin and Muhammad Yousuf Adnan from the Department of Botany, Abdul Hameed from the Department of Molecular Medicine, Mammona Khanam and Liaquat Ali from the Department of Law, Sadia Anjum from the Department of Biotechnology (KIBGE), and Shahnila Naz from the Pakistan Study Centre.

As per the varsity’s registrar, students who acquired M.Phil degrees included Muhammad Noman, Abdul Aleem Qureshi from the Applied Economics and Research Centre (AERC), Nusrat Waheed from the Department of English, Ehtisham Karim from the Department of Mathematics, Ayesha Khan from the Department of Clinical Psychology, Memona Gulshan from the Department of Usool-ud-Din, Muhammad Owais Abdul Ghaffar from the Department of Pharmacy, Mahwish Saleem from the Department of Molecular Medicine, Huda Shahid from the Department of Botany, Atia Shamim, Muhammad Tahir and Ejaz Hussain from the Department of Chemistry (HEJ), Warda Naseem from the Department of Biochemistry, Dr Nighat Mohsin from the Department of Microbiology (BMSI), Dr Muhammad Alam Mengal, Dr Nargis Fatima Naqvi, Dr Kauser Abbas from the Department of Physiology(BMSI), Dr Rahimullah Rahi, Dr Abdullah Jan, Dr Fizza Ali, Dr Zareen Naz and Dr Rana Sajid Ali from the Department of Pharmacology (BMSI), Dr Sanum Ali, Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Sadia Sundus and Dr Maria Khan from the Department of Anatomy(BMSI), Dr Ayesha Iftikhar, Dr Shiasta Gul, Dr Asma Khattak and Dr Javed Iqbal from the Department of Pathology(BMSI), Dr Shazia Bano and Feroz Khan from the Department of Biochemistry(BMSI), and Farkhanda Khanum from the Department of Marine Biology.

