A man was killed in a road accident in the North Karachi area on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, 28-year-old Syed Zeeshan was crossing a road when he was hit by a vehicle. As a result, he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Road accidents are increasing in Karachi, where speeding and other violations of traffic rules have become a routine.

On Tuesday, an eight-year-old boy died after he was run over by a car in Landhi, rescue sources reported.

Munawwar, son of Anwer, was hit by the speeding vehicle near the Koohi Goth football ground. His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. Another road crash in Landhi claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured a passerby after they were hit by a speeding lorry hit near the the Manzil Pump.

According to Edhi sources, the motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Rabi, 55, died on the spot.

