Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over the death of 35 people in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district after consuming poisonous liquor.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday, the party’s chairman said he was shocked to see news reports stating that the poisonous liquor was sold by the Punjab police on Christmas Eve.

He sympathised with those who had lost their loved ones and demanded that stern action be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.

“These tragic deaths of 35 people have exposed the so-called good governance being propagated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government to create a superficial impression,” he said. “The Sharifs are holding the people of Punjab hostage through a moneyed cartel and are treating them as slaves.”

The PPP chief said that only his party and its government were always “blessed with the clouds of suo motu” and “judicial activism”.

He lamented that “Takht-e-Jati Umrao” – a reference to the ruling party – had somehow been denied these “blessings”.

“Doing away with the clearly visible ‘one land, two laws’ will be the greatest gift to pass on to the next generation,” he added.

0



0







Bilawal aggrieved over deaths due to poisonous liquor was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175165-Bilawal-aggrieved-over-deaths-due-to-poisonous-liquor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bilawal aggrieved over deaths due to poisonous liquor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175165-Bilawal-aggrieved-over-deaths-due-to-poisonous-liquor.