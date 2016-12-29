A minor girl died after she fell into a water tank in the Landhi area on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, six-year-old Areesha, daughter of Muhammad Saleem, fell into the water tank of their house. As a result, she died on the spot.

The body was carried to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. — PPI

On December 22 four-year-old girl Arbish died after slipping into the water tank of a weeding hall in the Tipu Sultan area, News Desk adds.

Her family had earlier become worried when she disappeared after their arrival at the wedding hall.

The family, who had come from the Burnes Road area, looked for her everywhere but eventually found her body in an uncovered water tank of the marriage hall.

The body was taken to a private hospital where doctors confirmed her death.

Police registered a case against the administration of the marriage hall and started an investigation.

Man electrocuted

Twenty-two-year-old man, Ramzan, died of electrocution while working at home. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for a postmortem examination.

0



0







Minor girl falls to death in water tank was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175164-Minor-girl-falls-to-death-in-water-tank/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Minor girl falls to death in water tank" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175164-Minor-girl-falls-to-death-in-water-tank.