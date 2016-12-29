The Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) has launched a crackdown on illegal electricity connections in order to stop power theft in the hospital.

The CHK management started action against power theft and sent a notice to a private bank, telling it to pay up its electricity liabilities of 10 years, otherwise the lease of the bank would be cancelled.

Some people have allegedly been supplying the hospital’s electricity to some nearby commercial markets and residents living in the adjoining areas through illegal connections under the patronage of certain corrupt officials of the facility, CHK Medical Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Siyal said while talking to the PPI on Wednesday.

Action against illegal power theft had been initiated to stop this malpractice, said, adding that a notice had been sent to management of the private bank to clear its dues of electricity; otherwise, the lease of the bank would be cancelled.

He said a female doctor had been also using electricity of the hospital illegally for the last many years and the administration had served a notice on her.

Siyal said the drive would help to save millions of rupees annually and that money would be utilised on the development and welfare of patients in the hospital.

He said strict action would be taken against elements who were illegally supplying the electricity of hospital to people living in the nearby areas.

