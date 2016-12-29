100 of 203 blood samples sent to Dow University Laboratory, remaining

to be dispatched to NIH Islamabad

A chikungunya case has been reported in the Buffer Zone locality of Karachi. The patient was taken to the Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad in Malir.

The hospital administration said blood samples of the patient would be sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad. Earlier, four patients afflicted with the virus were confirmed.

Some 203 patients with chikungunya symptoms have been reported by the hospital, out of which blood samples of 100 patients have been sent to the Dow University Laboratory and the remaining would be despatched to the NIH Islamabad.

A day earlier, chikungunya patients in Malir were in a worrisome state as the outdoor patient departments of government hospitals were closed due to a public holiday on account of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary announced by the Sindh government.

The mosquito-borne disease similar to dengue and Zika has been wreaking havoc on Karachi for the past fortnight or so. In the wake of the disease outbreak, an emergency was imposed at all government hospitals, but the government still announced a public holiday. — Online

The confusion over the disease was brought to an end on December 22 when the NIH Islamabad confirmed the outbreak of the chikungunya virus in the city, adds our correspondent. Moreover, to alleviate the time-consuming process of diagnosing the illness, the Sindh Health Department had decided to set up a modern virology lab for the province.

Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho had said modern equipment would be acquired in the coming weeks to perform real-time polymerase chain reaction tests in Karachi and the rest of the province to detect viruses instead of sending samples to Islamabad or abroad.

“I’m really concerned about the lack of modern diagnostic facilities here. We are going to acquire modern equipment for Karachi, which would be used for hepatitis diagnoses as well as identifying other viruses, including the chikungunya virus.”

The health secretary said that initially the equipment, known as Cobas, and testing kits would be acquired for molecular analysis and testing in Karachi and later for all the district hospitals so that samples would not need to be sent to the federal capital or abroad for analysis or confirmation.

He also blamed the weather for the outbreak of the chikungunya virus. “Mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus are carriers of the chikungunya virus, but this year the weather did not change in winter as it remained hot, due to which mosquitoes thrived and caused the epidemic of the chikungunya viral infection.”

