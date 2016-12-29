Says traffic wardens ‘favour’ some beggars over others in Saddar

A beggar has complained to the Sindh police chief about traffic police officials deputed in the Saddar area of Karachi, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The man told the inspector general of police in his letter that the Saddar traffic police officials “favour” some beggars over others to beg in the area.

He lamented that the traffic police ask other beggars to beg in less crowded areas, where asking for money is quite a difficult task.

He said those traffic wardens had been stationed at the same intersection for the past many years, and requested that the police chief transfer them elsewhere.

Further elaborating on his grievance, the upset beggar said that only one street entertainer with a monkey and his family were allowed to beg near the Qasr-e-Farid Hotel & Restaurant in the locality.

Begging is punishable by up to three years in prison in Pakistan, but police and lawyers say convictions in such cases are rare.

The Lahore High Court had ruled in 2011 that the government should strictly enforce laws to discourage “professional beggary”, set up homes for the destitute and improve charity disbursements.

0



0







Beggar complains about traffic cops in letter to police chief was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175161-Beggar-complains-about-traffic-cops-in-letter-to-police-chief/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Beggar complains about traffic cops in letter to police chief" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175161-Beggar-complains-about-traffic-cops-in-letter-to-police-chief.