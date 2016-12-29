A young Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker, who was wounded in a shooting incident earlier this week, died at the Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Fazl-e-Rahim and a friend were returning home on a motorbike from the PTI Youth Convention at Insaf House near Karsaz when hitherto unidentified assailants fired three shots at him. Rahim suffered a single bullet to the skull in Sunday’s attack and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and then shifted to the hospital’s neurosurgery ward. He was kept in intensive care and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

“The man was fired upon by armed assailants on Sharae Faisal and prima facie it appears to be an act of terrorism,” said Tipu Sultan SHO Raja Tanvir. “We have registered an FIR against unknown assailants under the Pakistan Penal Code and anti-terrorism laws.” A spokesman for the PTI, Dawa Khan Sabir, confirmed the death of the party worker who was undergoing treatment at the JPMC after the firing incident, adding that Rahim was PTI founding member Abdur Rahim Hasanzai’s son.

“The killing of Fazl-e-Rahim is an act of terrorism and an incident of targeted killing. PTI’s opponents are afraid of the party’s popularity in Karachi and have started targeting our workers,” said Sabir.

