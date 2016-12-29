The Supreme Court directed provincial ombudsman Syed Pir Ali Shah on Wednesday to appear in person on a petition alleging nepotism and illegal appointments in the Ombudsman’s Office.

The directives came on a petition filed by Aneela Khan, who alleged that the ombudsman was granting favours to his relatives using public money and also involved in corruption and illegal appointments.

She maintained that the Ombudsman’s Office had turned into a ghost organisation run by the ombudsman’s family.

She further alleged that cases and complaints sent to the ombudsman were addressed by offering the parties to compromise instead of imposing punishments or fines and most complainants were forced to compromise unwillingly.

Advocate general Sindh Zamir Ghumro appeared before the court and sought time to file comments and seek instructions on the petition. He told the court that the provincial government had nothing do with the appointments at the Ombudsman’s Office.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim directed the AG Sindh to justify the appointments made by the ombudsman. The court also directed Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Masoomi to ensure presence of Syed Pir Ali Shah before the court on Thursday (today).

DHA barriers

The court also directed the counsel for the DHA to file comments on an application filed by the residents of DHA phase-I against the placing of barriers on streets.

The applicants submitted that the DHA administration had placed barriers outside its office closing the access to a park and a mosque.

The DHA counsel submitted that barriers would be removed and notices had been issued to residents who had put them there. The court directed the DHA to submit a report after removing the barriers.

