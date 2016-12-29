Islamabad

The ongoing dry spell in the country is badly affecting harvest season of wheat while experts say there are little chances of rain next month also.

IRSA said that due to the dry season water in reservoirs of Mangla and Terbella has reached dead level while experts said there are no chances of torrential rain next month also which could enhance the threat of severe water shortage.

The announcement said 17 per cent of less rain had been forecast this year but continued dry season is depleting the existing reservoirs posing serious threats to the country as far as water is concerned.

DG Met Office Ghulam Rasool said that due to environmental changes this dry spell has emerged and one could not say with certainty as to how long this dry season is to last.

