Islamabad

National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a beautiful historic ‘Nazm Table Book Calendar 2017’.

The calendar contains 380 pages and it has been printed on glazed paper and artistically decorated with four colour paintings which is available on all NBF outlets countrywide at discount.

This Table Book Calendar has been compiled by poet, Mehboob Zafar, who has done this job with sincerity and literary honesty including 365 poets on the merit whereas the attractive art work has been done by famous designer Mansoor Ahmed.

This unique Table Book Calendar is termed one of its kind in the history of compilation of Urdu poems which contains 365 famous poems of 365 renowned poets from past to present age such as Allama Iqbal, Maulana Hali, Hafeez Jallendhry, Shibli Noumani, Faiz AhmedFaiz, Ahmed Fraz, Maulana Zaffar Ali Khan, Iftikhar Arif, Ismail Meerathi, Muhammad Hassain Azad, Soofi Tabassum, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, Amjad Islam Amjad, Perveen Shaker, Anjum Roomani, Ehsan Akbar, Irfan Siddiqui, Akhtar Hussain Jaffary, Dr.

Waheed Ahmad, Aftaab Iqbal Shamim, Firaq Gorakh Poori, Ibn e Insha, Ahmad Raahi Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid, Dr. Anwar Zahidi, Anwaar Fitrat, Ali Muhammad Farshi, Jagan Naath Azad, Josh Malih Abadi, Sateh Paal Anandi, Zameer Jaffary, Kishwar Naheed, Mustufa Zaidi, Wasi Shah, Yasmeen Hameed, Saadullah Shah and many others.

