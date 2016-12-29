Over 200 awarded degrees at NUST convocation

Islamabad

Over 200 successful students received degrees at the postgraduate convocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS), at the university's main campus here on Wednesday, says a press release.

The degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer and Communication Security, Information Security, and Innovative Technologies in Education.

NUST Rector Lieutenant General (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), presided over the convocation. Besides, the ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from academia, government departments, corporate centres, and the parents of graduating students.

On the occasion, the gold medals were awarded to the outstanding graduates on the basis of their distinctive academic performances. In the Department of Electrical Engineering, President's Gold Medals were conferred on Hassaan Saadat and Mohammad Amir Asim Khan Jalwana of MS-EE batch-2011, Muhammad Abdullah Hanif and Engineer Naumana Ayub of MS-EE batch- 2012, and Muhammad Nohman Javed of MS-EE batch-2013.

In the discipline of Information Technology, President's Gold Medals were awarded to Mr Irshad, Ali Shahzad and Muhammad Sheraz Anjum of MS-IT batch-2011, Sidra Shahbaz of MS-IT batch-2012, and Tayyaba Naz of MS-IT batch-2014.

In the discipline of Computer Science, President's Gold Medals were awarded to Atif Riaz of MS-CS batch-2011, Osama Haq and Bushra Qadir of MS-CE batch-2012, Muhammad Zeeshaan Nawaz of MS-CS batch-2013, and Asma Hamza Bhatti of MS-CS batch-2014.

In the discipline of Computer and Communication Security, President's Gold Medals were awarded to Ayesha Kanwal and Engineer Rizwan Muhammad of MS-CCS batch-2011.

In the subject of Information Security, President's Gold Medals were awarded to Haleemah Zia of MS-IS batch-2014, whereas, in the discipline of Innovative Technologies in Education, President's Gold Medal was awarded to Syed Mustafa Hassan of MS-ITE batch-2014.

In his convocation address, the NUST rector extended his warmest felicitations to the degree holders, their proud parents and the esteemed faculty.

Highlighting the NUST achievements, the rector said that the university had grown at Godspeed in its size and stature, which was manifest in its coveted position among the global leaders in higher education. He made special mention of NUST's ranking among the world's elite 100 universities under the age of 50. He also commended Principal SEECS and his faculty for their conscientious efforts to ensure quality teaching and state-of-the-art research.

Addressing the students, the Rector advised to be inquisitive in their approach to life, and seize every opportunity to improve knowledge. He maintained that being graduates of the leading national university, they should willingly take upon themselves the responsibility of bringing a difference in the lives of the poor, and that they must empathise with the underprivileged, adding that the real fulfilment in life lies not in the riches but in the service to fellow beings.

Earlier, SEECS Principal Dr Zaidi, welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates and their parents and faculty. He also presented a brief overview of SEECS progress and achievements over the years.

