RDA unable to take stern action against illegal housing societies

A large number of illegal and fake housing societies are minting money from innocent people by deceiving them in different ways whereas, Rawalpindi Development Authority has literally done nothing to seal their business and has just been serving notices to the owners of these housing societies for the last two decades.

In this context when ‘The News’ questioned, Jamshed Aftab, Director Town and Planning, RDA, he agreed about the inability of RDA for just issuing notices to the fake and illegal housing societies operating in Rawalpindi and not taking any legal action against them over the last 20 years or more.

Jamshed Aftab said that RDA wants to do more against fake housing societies, however they could not do anything due to lack of manpower. “First of all there is no judicial magistrate to deal with the cases of fake societies. Moreover, the staff of enforcement cell is insufficient. While conducting any operation a body needs police force to cope with the resistance shown by the owners of fake societies during action against them. RDA does not have support of police.

Despite all these odds, RDA under its own resources, has made efforts to check fake societies in Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas. In all there were 48 illegal societies which had been deceiving innocent people since long. RDA while adopting effective and practical measures had curtailed the number of fake housing societies. The names of illegal societies were published in print media. Through this way people were also advised to approach RDA first to get correct information about any society before purchasing plots from them. With the publication of fake housing societies in press, number of owners approached RDA and fulfilled the requirements. Now around 31 fake housing societies are still operating in Rawalpindi and its owners have still not approached RDA for getting NOCs, RDA has served scores of notices to these owners.

Recently RDA had served notices to Dominion Shopping Mall owner who had not obtained Lay out plan. RDA also warned to seal the office of Dominion Shopping Mall if it fails to approach RDA for getting NOC. However, still its owner has not approached the RDA.

“RDA would discuss the matter of provision of manpower with the Punjab government. If our proposal is approved then RDA would launch grand operation against all fake societies in order to seal their offices,” Jamshed Aftab pledged.

According to the list provided by RDA, 31 housing societies which are declared illegal include Jinnah Town, Airport Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Ali, Janjua Town I, II & III, Khyaban-e-Millat, Rasool Town, National Town, Khyaban-e-Quaid, T&T Housing Society, OGDC Town, Hamza Town, Sanghar Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Fazal Town Phase II, Gulberg Town, Lake Vista Residential (Rawal City), Palm City, Jabbar City, Usman Block, Jubilee Town, Lawyers Town, Radio Colony, Federation of Employees Cooperate Housing Society, Samarzar Housing project, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Metro Homes, Babar Homes, Paras Villas and Alfalah Homes.

