Islamabad

Director: Victor Flaming

Producer: David O Selznick

Cast: Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable

As we end the last week of December, Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club has selected, mother of all films, ‘Gone With The Wind’ for screening. The finale for 2016 unspools on December 31, at 3 p.m.

Adapted from Margaret Mitchell's one and only novel from 1936, ‘Gone With The Wind’ was produced by David O Selznick and directed by Victor Fleming.

The American Civil war is the backdrop here where romance and tragedy is played with Technicolor and full-blown orchestra. Getting to the basics, the heroine (played by Vivien Leigh) is seen as spoiled, rich, beautiful and self-centred daughter of plantation owner in Georgia. Clark Gable, Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland are the major characters knit around her.

The account of production of ‘Gone With The Wind’ is by itself a full-fledged film. The production was delayed for months and years to sign male lead superstar Clark Gable. Gable was under contract with MGM Studios who did not loan its stars to other studios. And this was accomplished after long hassle and monetary compensation. The selection of Vivien Leigh did not come quickly either. 1,400 women were auditioned for the role. And if that was not enough, the script went through several redrafts to cut down the length of the novel. It still plays for almost four hours (221 minutes, to be specific). Budgeted at around $4 million in late-thirties, it grossed over $ 400 million. Legendary directors like George Cukor and Sam Wood were replaced during the initial production phase.

The film came out in December 1939. Apart from the box-office glory and some harsh criticism for historical inaccuracies, it received ten Academy Awards (including two honorary) for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel became first Afro-American to win the Academy Award). The film became the highest-earning venture for almost twenty-five years. Adjusted for inflation, it still is the top grosser at the box office.

With the passage of years, Producer Selznick and other Hollywood Mughals wanted a sequel but author Margaret Mitchell did not want that. She said, she had no idea of what happened to her major characters, and she had left them to their ultimate fate. She resisted the pressure till her death, ten years later in 1949. More years passed and her brother submitted script for the sequel. MGM Studios was not satisfied with the story and the deal was called off. Still later, in the nineties, TV miniseries Scarlett came out.

'Gone With The Wind' can be briefly described as hopeless love stretched into four hours and turning it into most likeable movie ever made in the last hundred years. It should never ever be seen for historical accuracy. It is the glamorous production, the spectacle, the colours, the acting and superb technical effects which matter here more than history. We see characters full of life and energy. It shows what Hollywood studio in 1939 was all about and it has not lost its appeal in the last seventy-five years. The chemistry of leading players is one of the best parts of this film which jells together perfectly.

The story itself may be from the dark period of America but history has little to do here. It is the ambitious setting which holds real meaning here with perfect wardrobe, make-up, sets, and above all storytelling.

The film correctly established the medium as significant art form. The emotions of the characters are another plus of 'Gone With The Wind' and in the end, after four-hour duration, it is all worth it. The romance, the war, the fire, the destruction, the civil war and the chaos, it still is a milestone of American and world film history. "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn" and "As God is my witness, I'll never be hungry again" are now household lines for film buffs everywhere.

[email protected]

0



0







Gone With The wind was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175144-Gone-With-The-wind/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gone With The wind" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175144-Gone-With-The-wind.