Workshop series on green industry start-up for women end on a high note

Islamabad

A series of eventful four-day orientation workshops on fostering green entrepreneurship among home-based women workers came to a successful close in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The sessions focused on entrepreneurship development of women and utilisation of waste to make productive items, thus becoming part of the green industry.

Organised as part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s (UNIDO) DRT-F campaign in collaboration with other UN agencies of UNWOMEN and ILO, the activities started in Lahore, followed by Karachi and Islamabad, with around 60 women in each city receiving a detailed orientation on how to make productive items out of waste material.

The women, comprising home based workers, women entrepreneurs, youth and potential women entrepreneurs, were mesmerised by the more than 50 different ideas related to ‘waste to products.’ They learned how to make items of daily use from waste. Different ideas of waste beneficiation were discussed. Women took many ‘take-home messages’ and ideas and vowed to think further and work on these ideas.

On the second day, the home-based workers were given orientation on how to launch their own startup company and issues involved in this process. Special emphasis was given on launching products according to the needs and choices of people. Experts also gave their opinion on how to make a business plan; women took special interest in this session, particularly on the component related to marketing techniques to be used for marketing waste to products.

The women were given tasks to come up with their own business model on unique ideas of waste to products. A large number of youth also participated and were motivated to become entrepreneurs in the area of waste beneficiation. They came up with multiple ideas and started working eagerly to make this own business plans.

On the third day, women presented their business model in front of an expert panel comprising sustainability and business experts. The participants prepared this own business models after the first two days of training. This panel gave comments on multiple dimensions of the waste to products business. Presentations on the business ideas continued on the fourth day also. The series of activities concluded in Islamabad.

Many organisations like HomeNet, APWA, PCYO, Aurat Foundation, IIUI and others referred their group of home-based women workers and women entrepreneurs, and vowed to work further to improve the livelihood of women by making them entrepreneurs in the area of waste to products. These series of activities will help getting extra income sources for women on one hand, and will help in reduction of the waste on other hand, thereby promoting green economy in Pakistan.

