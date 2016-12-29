Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bahria University and Human Development Foundation on Wednesday. The meeting was held in the Bahria University Campus here.

The purpose of signing MoU was for promoting the cause of participatory community development at grass-root level in Pakistan, becoming effective partners in the realms of Corporate Social Responsibility and engaging the youth as highly effective and vibrant agents of change to bring a lasting transformation at expanded levels through a very informed and well capacitate engagement with the duty bearers, and connecting them to the rights holders.

The memorandum was signed by Bahria University Pro-Rector Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed HI(M), and Chief Executive Officer Human Development Foundation, Azhar Saleem. The respective dignitaries present in the meeting were, Director Campus Commodore Hassan Mustafa, Director ORIC Dr. Faisal Aftab, Director Student Affairs Sandal Mufti, HoD Humanities and Social Sciences Dr. Azhar Ahmad and Public Relations Officer Mahwish Kamran. The officials present from Human Development Foundation were Executive Director Saeed Ul Hassan and Public Relations Officer Saba Safder.

The meeting was moderated by Dr. Aftab after an elaborate introduction of the two parties and a well achieved level of understanding that resulted in the commitment of a way forward to carry on the cause signed for, through well-defined and highly focused action plan that would help achieve the set goals and milestones on the way to human development and a positive social movement through advocacy empowered by well guided and skilled youth.

