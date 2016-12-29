Transparency International seeks NAB probe into QAU land grab

Islamabad

The Transparency International, a national coalition against corruption, has requested the National Accountability Bureau to look into the alleged massive land grab at the Quaid-i-Azam University on the capital city’s premises.

It urged the accountability watchdog to look into the matter as well as the Capital Development Authority’s role in it, and recover the land and act against the relevant officials and people under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 if the land grab allegation is substantiated.

The premier public university has already written to the NAB seeking its intervention for getting back the occupied land. In the past, the QAU had formally asked for the role of the prime minister’s office and federal cabinet in the matter for corrective measures, but to no avail.

In a letter, whose copies were sent to the Supreme Court’s registrar, the prime minister’s secretary and CDA chairman, too, TI chairman Sohail Muzaffar told NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Wednesday that the issue of the QAU losing its land to encroachments and illegal occupants needed the immediate attention of the bureau.

He said his organisation was striving for across-the-board application of the rule of the law considering it the only way to stop corruption in the country. Referring to a recent newspaper article, the TI chairman said with the price of land in Islamabad competing with that in the pricey parts of London and New York, the QAU’s land -- all 1,702 acres of it -- was exceptionally valuable as the public university was barely two miles away from the capital city’s centre and heart of government.

He said the federal education and professional training minister told the National Assembly earlier this year in reply to a member’s question that a total of 1,709 acres, four kanals and 12 marlas of land was allotted to the QAU in 1967-72 on payment but on-ground demarcation and vacant possession of the land was not given to it with the Survey of Pakistan later putting the university’s total area at 1,507 acres only with a shortfall o f 202 acres, four kanals and 12 marlas.

Sohail Muzaffar further said 600 acres of the university’s land was reported to be illegally occupied with the administration’s struggling to get on-ground demarcation and possession of land by the CDA.

He said the newspaper article also claimed that an illegal road was under construction on the QAU premises to speed up the land theft.

“It appears that the allegations (of land grab) are not replied, as only 600 acres of QAU’s land is reported to be illegally occupied with just 1,506 acres in the university’s possession. The education minister’s statement in the National Assembly on the matter is a bit confusing, as has reported a Survey of Pakistan report, which was 10-year-old, though the MNA’s question was about the 2016 position of the land grab issue,” he said.

The TI chairman demanded the NAB probe into the matter for action against the culpable people and persons if any and recovery of occupied land. When contacted, spokesman for the QAU Dr Ilhan Niaz said on November 8, 2016, the university filed a formal request with the NAB for help on the matter.

“There has been some progress in terms of procedure on part of the NAB but the formal investigation into the land grab has yet to begin,” he said. The spokesman said the university would offer all possible cooperation and support to the NAB in the probe.

