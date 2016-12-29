Print Story
Minister orders new textbooks for computer subject
December 29, 2016
Islamabad
Islamabad: Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Wednesday took a serious notice of the obsolete textbooks/syllabus of computer sciences for class 9th, 10th and 11th by Federal Board. These books are based on the curriculum of 2002. The minister has directed the chairman Federal Board to provide new textbooks based on the new curriculum to students before the start of new session i.e April 2017.