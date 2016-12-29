NON-CONFORMING USE

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday sealed two offices of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on charges of non-conforming use buildings. A spokesman of CDA confirmed that the Building Control Section and Enforcement Wing in a joint operation sealed two buildings located in Sector G-7/4 and greenbelt between sectors G-9 and F-9. The buildings being utilised as stores and inquiry offices of Iesco were under non-conforming use. The CDA official said that Iesco previously was served with notices to stop non-conforming use of buildings.

