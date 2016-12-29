Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has disconnected 236 water connections from various areas due to non-payment of bills or adoption of illegal ways to benefit from this civic facility.

A team of RCB's Water Recovery Cell visited different areas and carried out spot checking including Naseerabad, Allahabad, Gawalmandi, Allama Iqbal Town, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and Peshawar Road.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood said they have recovered outstanding dues worth Rs4.8 million from defaulters besides disconnecting water connections on the basis of various reasons. "We have also issued notices to the owners for construction of buildings without getting approval for the layout plan in different areas comprising Marble Factory, Dhoke Gujran, Bhata Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-i-Azam Colony and Peshawar Road," he said.

He said RCB also took strict action against encroachment and removed shutters of the shops that were erected on illegally occupied space in the areas such as Dhoke Gujran, Bhata Chowk, Ashiana Chowk and Peshawar Road.

Qaiser Mehmood said two shops were demolished due to non-approval of the layout plan in Mukarram Town and construction material was confiscated in Bhata Chowk as the work was underway without permission of the concerned authorities.

