Huge scope to boost Pak-Kenya ties: envoy

High Commissioner of Kenya Julius Kibet Bitok has said Kenya and Pakistan are good friends and our relationship started long before we forged diplomatic ties.

The two sides have long followed the principles of sincere friendship and mutual respect. Kenya and Pakistan have for long been collaborating in various fields of development.

Ambassador Julius expressed these views while giving an exclusive interview to DNA. He further said there was a strong feeling that Pakistan’s presence in Kenya is marginal. It is high time that Pakistan reached out to Kenya and Kenya is ready to embrace Pakistan.

To realise greater and enhanced relations between Pakistan and Kenya, Pakistan could consider engaging Kenya’s business community through credible institutions like Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he added.

The high commissioner further said we have specific mandate to improve bilateral relations, and strengthen trade, cultural and political relations with this great nation of Pakistan.

“Our relations have been cordial before and even after inception of Kenya High Commission in 1984. Bilateral trade has risen over time from 200 million dollars ten years ago to over 650 million dollars in 2015.”

To a question Ambassador Julius said the current trade volumes (approximately USD 650 million) as indicated are far from satisfactory. We have launched plans bilaterally and at firm level to double the volume of trade to over one billion dollar in 5 years. Some of the undertakings to this end include:

Aggressive campaigns online and print media to engage, inform and promote products that are easily available in Kenya besides tea. They include: coffee, horticultural produce — fruits, vegetables and flowers — and edible oils among others.

To yet another question he said, “We want to aggressively engage with the Pakistan business community. This year alone I have visited more than 5 branches of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and a lot more individual companies in sectors of interest to Kenya: Rice, surgical instruments, textiles, pharmaceuticals etc”.

We are at an advanced stage of preparations for Kenya’s participation in the first Kenya Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference to be held on the sidelines of the Joint Ministerial Commission, early 2017. All these are efforts aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations, he added.

About business climate in Pakistan he said, the business environment in Pakistan has been improving over time. However, a lot still needs to be improved. It would include improvements in regulatory and procedural hiccups.

The visa regime is still too inflexible for Kenyans travelling to Pakistan. Visas take a while before final approval. It would be inappropriate and inconvenient for Kenya to mount reciprocal action on Pakistanis going to Kenya who ordinarily get visa on arrival, the high commissioner added.

“The country’s tax regime is still too prohibitive especially on value-added imports. The terrorism threats have also been rearing the ugly head over time. We appreciate the efforts the government has put in fighting this menace. With time, this should be eradicated. This would build the investor confidence in the interest of the nation.”

Kenya, he said, is a beneficiary of Pakistan Technical Assistance programme scholarships offered by the Government of Pakistan. There are about 100 Kenyan students studying in Pakistan in the fields of Medicine, Engineering, and Pharmacy. We have engaged the Pakistan government with request to enhance the numbers.

When asked to give his impressions about Pakistan the High Commissioner said, Pakistan is a great country and what the media says about it is not true. It is a peaceful country full of opportunities. It is rich in culture, music, art, poetry. The real treasure in Pakistan is in its warm, hard working, friendly and welcoming people.

“Whereas peacekeeping and peace enforcement should remain the primary responsibility of the United Nations, peace is a collaborative effort and closer co-operation between regional organisations should be encouraged.”

He said Kenya recognises Pakistanis contribution to conflict prevention, management and resolution. Kenya appreciates the large Pakistani presence of peacekeepers in several countries of Africa. Like Pakistan, Kenya supports the principle of multilateralism through the United Nations (UN) and believes that the latter should play a central role in all issues related to the maintenance of global peace and security. On regional issues, Kenya supports Pakistan in its efforts of peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan he said is faced with a lot of challenges, especially terrorism related ones. Peace and stability does not come easy. But Pakistan is a valued world partner in the fight against the global threats of terrorism.

Kenya has all the confidence in Pakistan government’s capability to overcome these challenges. We shall in this regard continue to work for peace, security and socio-economic development of Africa and Pakistan so that our people can live in respect and dignity, he added. — DNA

