No indigenous case of the disease in capital so far, NIH official clarifies

Islamabad

Hailing from the Samanabad area of Karachi’s Malir locality, a 35-year-old woman Surrayya Mai, who was visiting her relatives in Islamabad’s Iqbal Town, has tested positive for Chikungunya. With the addition of this new case, the total number of Chikungunya cases from Malir now stands at 7.

According to an official, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has thus far received over 200 cases of the disease from Malir. “However, in the case of an epidemic outbreak, only representative samples are tested for verification. As such, of the 10 samples that we have tested so far, 7 are positive for Chikungunya,” he explained.

Surrayya Mai developed mild fever while on her way to Islamabad, where she was to participate in a family wedding. She went to the Federal General Hospital for medical check-up, where the relevant physician sent her blood sample to NIH, which confirmed it as being positive for Chikungunya.

Since patients of Chikungunya do not require hospitalisation, except in extreme cases, Surrayya Mai is currently lodged with her relatives in Iqbal Town, and is expected to return back to Karachi on Friday.

“There is no indigenous Chikungunya case in Islamabad so far,” the NIH official clarified, adding, “there are no mosquitoes here in the city due to cold weather conditions.” However, as a preventive measure, the DHO is said to have dispatched a team to Iqbal Town, where insect repellents have been sprayed as a precautionary measure.

