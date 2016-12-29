Milky poison

It seems pure milk is virtually impossible to procure, even as more and more companies selling the product appear in the marketplace with their advertising banners and catchy slogans. A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Saqib Nisar, has noted that a large number of milk brands is adulterated with chemicals, urea or cane juice – intended to thicken the liquid or improve its flavor. The bench, hearing a petition placed before it by Barrister Zafarullah, was told this was also true of boxed juices, sold everywhere in the country. The result is that consumers are simply not getting what they are paying for, with children, the main consumers of milk, also suffering health consequences. In the past, the issue of adulterated loose milk has been placed before courts. The denial of safe milk to children was noted by the court to be a major issue, with a commission set up to examine it. The Punjab Food Authority, which has been active in the past two years in tackling unhygienic food preparation, is to play a part in the inquiry. A study by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), noting that many brands of commercial water as well as other items were contaminated, was put before the bench.

The issue has come up time and again at various forums. Inquiries have been conducted too in the past. Perhaps we need to take things further. It is no secret that many food items we buy are contaminated while laws to ensure companies follow codes and declare accurately the ingredients in their product are both inadequate and poorly enforced. In the case of an item such as milk, this affects millions on a daily basis. Certainly, urgent measures are required to control standards and prevent still further damage to the health of people, who really have no control over what food products they consume. We have failed to put these in place. This time, with the issue coming up again before the superior judiciary, we need to devise a set of solid measures and take steps to insure they can be implemented consistently and over a long-term basis in order to protect people across the country. We await a strategy to resolve the problem and place checks in place on the food that is aggressively marketed and sold to us by businesses, big and small.

