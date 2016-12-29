Escaping pollution

The use of polythene bags causes pollution and adversely affects our planet. According to an international research, the annual consumption of plastic bags around the world is more than 500 billion. It can be said that close to one million such bags are used every minute damaging the environment. These are worrisome figures and calls for immediate action. The proper disposal of plastic bags is not a convenient process. These are disposed off carelessly and became the most common cause of sewerage blockage. Plastic bags are made of various toxic chemicals and do not decay even after 100 years. The chemicals used to make plastic bags are xylene, ethylene oxide and benzene. When these are burnt, all the chemicals are released into the air and contaminate it, and are the cause of many dangerous diseases for humans and animals.

Pollution poses serious threats to the environment. Its effects will be harmful for all living creatures. Therefore, everybody should try to fight pollution as much as s/he can. People can use biodegradable bags; reuse plastic bags or sacks whenever possible. They can donate all used plastic bags to recycling units instead of throwing or burning them.

Sufyan Khan

Swat

