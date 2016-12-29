The rise of private education institutions have made it impossible for the middle and poor classes of society to get higher education. Only the elite can afford sending their children to private schools and universities. It is unfortunate that the government is paying no attention to the country’s education sector. This is why a lot of well deserving students couldn’t complete their higher studies from prestigious education institutions.

The government is requested to start a scholarship programme for deserving students. Need-based scholarships should be provided to students.

Muhammad Shoaib Khattak

Nowshera

0



0







Education for all was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175121-Education-for-all/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Education for all" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175121-Education-for-all.