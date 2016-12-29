Education for all

Print Story
December 29, 2016Print : Newspost
The rise of private education institutions have made it impossible for the middle and poor classes of society to get higher education. Only the elite can afford sending their children to private schools and universities. It is unfortunate that the government is paying no attention to the country’s education sector. This is why a lot of well deserving students couldn’t complete their higher studies from prestigious education institutions.
The government is requested to start a scholarship programme for deserving students. Need-based scholarships should be provided to students.
Muhammad Shoaib Khattak
Nowshera