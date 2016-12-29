The increasing rate of street crimes, mobile snatching being the most common one, has affected Islamabad’s peace. Gangs of armed teenage boys spread fear and violence in various parts of the city. They snatch people’s belongings including mobile phones, handbags, watches etc. Upon resistance they don’t hesitate to open fire.

What is surprising is the fact that the concerned authorities have failed to deal with these criminals. No valuables have been recovered by the police to date. The authorities are requested to take action against these criminals and provide safety to each citizen.

Fazal hayat

Islamabad

