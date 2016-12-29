Meager income

The job of a primary school teacher (PST) is very important and crucial in terms of laying a solid basis of education for the country’s young generation, but in Pakistan PSTs are highly ignored financially and socially. The starting salary of a PST stands around Rs15,000 per month which is very meager in contrast with the existing high inflation. Highly qualified individuals are joining this profession but when they realize they are trapped in a low-profile job they feel much embarrassed, frustrated and disappointed.

Although the Punjab government has initiated laudable projects for the betterment and welfare of students, the CM Punjab is requested to also pay heed to the problems of PSTs who are facing numerous problems. Currently, they are working on the BPS-9 scale which doesn’t do justice to their qualification. Teachers are not rewarded for showing excellent results and retention. Unless the nuts and bolts strategy is adopted for the uplift and betterment of PSTs, our primary education sector will continue to suffer.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

