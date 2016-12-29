Upgrading the system

The CSS result has shown the real face of the country’s standard of education. Out of 10,000 candidates, only 200 passed the examination. It is unfortunate that universities in the country are not at par with international standards. Research is being neglected and there is a massive dearth of teachers in educational institutions. As a result, students prefer studying abroad. Pakistan has human capital which is not being trained and utilised through good educational opportunities. There is also no accountability and unionism is strong. The prevailing situation if not abated, will be quite injurious to society. The role of the HEC is not visible – universities are not monitored, targets and goals are not set, faculty is incompetent, selection process for students is not transparent, libraries are not computerised and books are not updated and a large amount of money is spent without much purpose.

The distribution and delegation of power also needs attention. The powers should not remain with the VC and registrar alone and must be shared by the chairperson and deans. The development of faculty needs to undergo radical changes – focus should be on preparing lectures, ensuring punctuality, maintaining transparency and removing loopholes in the current system.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

