Not on track

This refers to the news report ‘Dar says economy to stay on track’ (Dec 27). While all seems okay for the finance minister, independent economists have just the opposite views about the country’s economy. Ishaq Dar chose to avoid naming the positive indicators except the reserves built up through borrowings which also now are on the decline.

Stagnant agriculture and industrial output, falling exports, rising imports, alarming trade gap, decreasing remittances, steep drop in FDI, increase in profit repatriation, higher debt servicing, large external account deficit and ballooning foreign and domestic debt are signs of struggling economy under serious pressure from all sides. The fact is that the government has no solution to the brewing economic crises and is unable to halt the continuing slide.

Huma Arif

Karachi

