General Pervez Musharraf, who is facing a treason trial in the court, was given permission to leave the country on medical grounds. He left the country with an undertaking that after his medical treatment, he would return to Pakistan. However, the facts are before the nation. Likewise, Imran Khan against whom an arrest warrant was issued by the ATC court threatened the government to takeover Islamabad. He was allowed to lead musical rallies, do pushups along with his party’s workers and make unethical speeches demanding his party workers to defy the government.

On the other hand, Dr Asim Hussain who has been in the custody for the past 16 months is waiting for justice. No court is ready to hear his pleas for bail on medical grounds. The heavens would not fall if Dr. Asim is permitted to leave the county for his medical treatment.

Muhamamd Usman

Karachi

0



0







Why not him? was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175116-Why-not-him/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Why not him?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175116-Why-not-him.