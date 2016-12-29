The angriest man

This refers to the editorial, ‘Angry oppressor’ (Dec 28). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s over-reaction is indeed a sign of a man in panic, who is acting brave to hide his fear. The prime minister is beginning to consider himself as the master of this world. However, knowing what kind of a man he is, his over-reaction doesn’t come as a surprise.

What is really surprising and shocking is the reaction of Donald Trump who has come down to the PM’s level. Instead of behaving in a responsible and balanced manner, he is acting just like another Netanyahu.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

