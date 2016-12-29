A tale of changing patterns

Based on an analysis of global meteorological data, a recent study has suggested that El Nino may cause excessive precipitation in the northern and north-western parts of Pakistan. The recent cold conditions in the northern parts of the country may be attributed to the El Nino, but it can also manifest itself in the form of drought-like conditions in the summer. To cope with the possibility of drought-like conditions, the authorities should have a contingency plan to combat negative impacts, especially for rain-fed crops. Changing weather patterns seems to be taking a toll on winter crops as no rains during the past two and half months and high temperatures are hindering timely sowing of wheat crop, the country’s main staple food. Only around one-third of the targeted area could be sown till November 20, which is considered an optimum time for completing the wheat sowing in most parts of Punjab which accounts for 80 percent of total wheat production in the country. The government has set wheat output target at 26 million tonnes for the 2016-17 Rabi season. Last year, wheat production was recorded at 25.4 million tonnes as against the target of 25.8 million tonnes.

The prevailing dry weather is also likely to affect the crop output. Also, there has been already a decrease in wheat acreage in the province’s arid zone. The meteorological department has already forecast less-than-average rains in December and January. Surface and ground water resources are also expected to experience further depletion due to low precipitation. Availability of canal water is also becoming a problem. In view of the above, there is a strong need on part of the concerned authorities to give thorough consideration to the matter and take effective measures for correcting the situation.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

