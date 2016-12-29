Briefs

SNGPL posts EPS of Rs2.21

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Wednesday announced a net profit of Rs1.399 billion translating into earning per share (EPS) of Rs2.21 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

SNGPL for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 had posted a net loss of Rs543.438 million and loss per share (LPS) of Rs0.86.

The company has been able to post profits owing to higher sales, which stood at Rs72.458 billion in the period under review, compared with sales of RS59.69 billion the same period last year.

Other operating income stood at Rs1.973 billion in the first quarter of FY16, down from Rs2.264 billion earned in the same period last year.

There was no significant change in the finance cost during the quarter under review, which came at Rs1.353 billion compared with Rs1.1 billion last year. SNGPL however did not announce any payout along with the quarterly results.

FBR invites tax proposals for budget

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has invited tax proposals for the budget 2017/18 and asked the stakeholders to submit their suggestions by January 15, 2017 for incorporating in the finance bill.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the revenue authority said it had initiated formulation of proposals for the Finance Bill / Budget 2017/18.

“In order to benefit from collective wisdom of the general public and all the stakeholders, including chambers of commerce and industry, bodies of trade and industry, provincial bodies and regulatory authorities, the proposals are invited for the next budget 2017/18,” the FBR added. It asked the stakeholders to submit their proposals in a format that should include rationale and revenue impact of their recommendations.

Bank holiday

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on January 2, 2017 (Monday) being observed as a bank holiday, a statement said on Wednesday.

All banks, development finance institutions / microfinance banks will; therefore, remain closed for public dealings on the abovementioned date. However, all employees of banks will attend the office as usual, the SBP added.

Illegal forex transactions busted

SHANGHAI: China´s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it busted illegal transactions totalling $2.7 billion in Shanghai in cooperation with the police in 2016, and suspended three unnamed banks involved from selling foreign currency. State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) did not name three banks, or say whether the suspensions had been lifted.

But the statement posted on its website said SAFE would intensify a crackdown on illegal cross-border money transfers, and violations would be punished harshly. SAFE also said it severely punished companies involved faking trades to make illegal cross-border transfers. China´s yuan currency is freely convertible under the current account, but Beijing has stepped up measures to help stem capital outflows to ease depreciation pressure as the currency has skidded to more than eight-year lows.

BP buys petrol pump network

LONDON: British energy giant BP announced Wednesday that it has agreed to buy a network of Australian petrol stations from supermarket chain Woolworths for US$1.3 billion (1.2 billion euros).

BP said in a statement that it will establish a strategic partnership with Woolworths in a deal for the purchase, rebranding and operation of Woolworths´ existing 527 fuel and convenience stores, plus 16 sites under construction, for the equivalent of AUS$1.8 billion. "The development of high-quality, differentiated fuel and convenience offers is a key part of BP´s strategy," said Tufan Erginbilgic, boss of its downstream business -- which includes refining, marketing and distribution. "We are excited to be establishing this strategic partnership with Woolworths, one of Australia´s largest supermarket retailers.

"Globally we have developed a winning retail formula where we partner with strong local brands, like Marks & Spencer in the UK, to provide our customers with a convenience retail offer that meets the needs of their busy lifestyles."

BP already owns 350 retail locations across Australia and supplies fuel to an additional 1,000 outlets owned by independent business partners.

