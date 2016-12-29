Sydney

Chinese copper futures led an across-the-board gain in base metals on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, also sweeping LME copper higher in the post-holiday resumption of trade.

Copper, widely used in power and construction, is up around 20 percent this year on the Shanghai exchange and on track for its largest annual rise since 2010.Shanghai zinc and nickel prices were also pulled higher, reversing the previous day´s losses after speculators signaled an end to widespread profit taking spurred by recent meteoric run-ups in both contracts. "There is strong positive sentiment on the outlook for these industrial metals going into 2017, and that´s what we´re seeing today," said a Perth-based commodities trader. "Let´s see if this carries in to the main LME session later on.

"Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.7 percent to $5,569 a tonne at 0153 GMT, reversing modest losses in the last session on Dec. 24.

0



0







Copper gains was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175112-Copper-gains/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper gains" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175112-Copper-gains.