Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange (KCE) recorded normal trading on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,645/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates remained intact at Rs6,335/maund and Rs6,790/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively. A trader said the market witnessed normal activity after a couple of dull days. However, prices remained low in the market that might affect the spot rates in the next session. The KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 12,000 bales in between Rs6,100/maund to Rs6,450/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Bahria City, Bahria Road, Khairpur, Rohri, Akri, Hasilpur, Vehari, Burewala, Haroonabad, Shadan Lund, Bahawalpur and Yazman Mandi. New York cotton market witnessed negative trend on all futures where March and May futures fell 0.13 and 0.10 cents to 69.74 and 70.17 cents/pound, respectively.

