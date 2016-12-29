London

Oil prices edged up for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, close to their peaks since mid-2015, with the market awaiting evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year.

International Brent crude futures were up 12 cents at $56.21 a barrel by 1248 GMT. Brent hit $57.89 on Dec. 12, its highest since July 2015. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were up 7 cents at $53.97 per barrel, not far from the year´s high of $54.51 reached on Dec. 12. Oil prices have gained 25 percent since mid-November, helped by expectations for OPEC´s supply cut and solid U.S. economic figures that have also bolstered equity prices. Trading is expected to remain thin this week ahead of the New Year holiday. The market is taking a wait-and-see approach to the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC members to reduce their output.

0



0







Oil steadies was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175110-Oil-steadies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Oil steadies" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175110-Oil-steadies.