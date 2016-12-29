Bengaluru

Gold was little changed early on Wednesday, after rising to a near two-week high in the previous session, amid a steady dollar.

Spot gold edged 0.1 percent higher to $1,139.56 an ounce by 0058 GMT. The bullion hit its strongest since Dec.

14 on Tuesday at $1,148.98. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,140.60 per ounce.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103. * The dollar edged up against the yen on Wednesday within sight of a 10-1/2 month high in thin holiday trade, after strong U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would be more hawkish in the year ahead.

U.S. consumer confidence shot to its highest in more than 15 years in December as Americans saw more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market following the election of Donald Trump as president in November.

0



0







Gold up was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175109-Gold-up/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gold up" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175109-Gold-up.