TOKYO: The dollar inched up against the yen on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced expectations for economic growth under Donald Trump´s Administration and more rate hikes by U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen to 117.67, adding to its gains of nearly 0.5 percent on Tuesday in the wake of data showing U.S. consumer confidence hit a 15-year peak in December.

The dollar rose as high as 118.66 yen on Dec. 15, its highest since February. The Conference Board said its U.S. Consumer Confidence Index rose to 113.7, the highest since August 2001, as expectations for strength in job growth, business conditions and the stock market continued to build following Donald Trump´s election to president. U.S. house prices also continued their steady recovery in October, although a spike in borrowing costs could present a headwind to sustained home value gains, as rates rose after the election.

The upbeat data helped underscore expectations that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates more frequently next year, a view that gained traction after the Fed on Dec. 14 projected three rate hikes next year compared with the two it predicted in September.

