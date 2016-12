The rupee closed flat at 104.85 against the dollar in the interbank market for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, traders said. The local unit managed to maintain the support level of 104.85 and 104.90 due to low dollar demand and sufficient inflows. Traders said the rupee is likely to hover at the present levels in the coming week due to slowdown in importers demand.

