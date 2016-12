Michael McCarthy

There are mixed expectations of the (oil output) cuts... so the first two weeks of January would be critical to watch

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175106-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175106-Point-of-View.