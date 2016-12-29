SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday after making its biggest one-day gain in more than a month in the last session with technicals and short-covering by investors underpinning the market.

Corn dipped while soybeans ticked up after both markets gained more than 2.5 percent on Tuesday. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract rose 0.1 percent to $4.09-3/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT, having closed up 4.1 percent on Tuesday, biggest one-day rise since Nov. 22. Corn slid 0.1 percent to $3.54-1/2 after hitting its highest since Dec. 19 on Tuesday and soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.15-1/4 a bushel.

The CBOT wheat may bounce more towards $4.19 per bushel as it seems to have bottomed around $3.92 following its failure to break below this level since the end of August, according to Wang Tao, Reuters technical analyst for commodity markets.

For soybeans, Tao said the market is expected to bounce further towards $10.34-3/4 per bushel as its uptrend from the Sept. 27 low of $9.43-1/2 seems to have resumed.

