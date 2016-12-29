Stocks rallied to new record highs on institutional led buying on Wednesday as rich valuations kept the market spinning in place, dealers said. Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said equities staged a surprising rally as institutional buying emerged that pushed benchmark KSE-100 shares index to a new all-time high.

“Market opened on a positive note with index heavy oils providing early support as investors tracked continued rise in global crude. Thereafter, institutional flows in index names helped kept the momentum going with a number of stocks rallying and supporting the Index ride.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 504.16 points or 1.07 percent to close at 47,424.63 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 317.90 points or 1.25 percent to end at 25,665.88 points. As many as 407 scrips were active of which 231 advanced, 158 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 273.091 million as compared to 198.613 million shares a day earlier. Nabeel Haroon at JS Global said investors’ interest was seen in the cement sector on the back of anticipations that there will be a YoY growth in cement dispatch numbers for the month of December 2016.

“E&P sector gained as crude oil prices surged to trade above $54/bbl level less than a week before major global oil producers begin to scale back production by 1.8 million barrels a day, as per the deal struck in the last OPEC meeting in Vienna.”

Index heavy MCB Bank (MCB) gained 2.3 percent and Habib Bank (HBL) up 1.1 percent stood out as star performers as they cumulatively contributed nearly 100 points to KSE-100 Index.

Other notable blue-chips such as Engro Corp (ENGRO) up 2.0 percent, Pakistan Petroleum (PPL) up 1.5 percent, Lucky Cement (LUCK) up 1.1 percent and DG Khan Cement (DGKC) up 2.2 percent also landed themselves among top ten stocks on leader board.

Fertilisers also came in limelight and traded higher as investors cheered provisional release of higher-than-expected urea off-take in November 2016. Additionally, the recently-acquired food company Engro Foods (EFOODS) up 5.0 percent also witnessed heavy buying and closed at its upper price limit.

Going forward, analysts see current momentum to continue as market see further gains on possible end-of-year window dressing. Companies posting highest gains include Nestle Pakistan, up Rs433.20 to close at Rs9145.71.08/share and Sonofi Aventis, up Rs123.37 to close at Rs2590.87/share. Companies posting major losses include Wyeth Pakistan, down Rs110.24 to end at Rs4605.76/share and Millat Tractors, down Rs16.47 to end at Rs872.64/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited with a turnover of 21.979 million shares. The scrip gained 05 paisas to close at Rs9.25/share. Dewan Cement was second with a turnover of 18.9 million shares. It gained Rs1.78 to end at Rs39.01/share. Bank of Punjab was third with a turnover of 13.429 million shares. It shed 02 paisas to finish at Rs17.56/share.

