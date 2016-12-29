KARACHI: Mr. Muhammad Khalid Shaikh, former Zonal Head of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, Baluchistan, Karachi South, Karachi Central and Hyderabad, has been appointed as General Manager Marketing Alfa Insurance, Sindh & Baluchistan.

Alfa Insurance (General Insurance) Company Limited is a subsidiary of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, which has been providing services across Pakistan. Mr. Muhammad Khalid Shaikh, as General Manager, has been given the responsibilities of opening new branches in all the large cities of Sind & Baluchistan.**

