HANOI: Vietnam´s economic growth eased off in 2016 but remained resilient in the face of a global trade slowdown and environmental disasters, authorities said.

The communist country´s GDP picked up in the fourth quarter to clock in at 6.2 percent in annual growth, a dip from last year´s 6.68 percent, official data showed. "Although there has been no breakthrough in GDP growth in 2016, it was still a success as the figure is relatively high and stable," Nguyen Bich Lam, director of the General Statistics Office, told reporters.

He blamed the tempered growth on fragile global economic conditions, a punishing regional drought and a toxic leak in central Vietnam that devastated the local fishing and tourism industries earlier this year.

However robust manufacturing gains helped the economy expand in the fourth quarter to 6.68 percent, up from 6.4 in September. Foreign investment also shot up nine percent year-on-year, with Vietnam attracting a record $15.8 billion dollars in 2016.

