ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has recommended Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to introduce amnesty scheme for all sectors, especially industrial sector

along with the real estate sector.

The amnesty scheme for the real estate sector was formally launched on pressing demands of the stakeholders on December 7 and up to December 26, 2016, 1,919 transactions have been made under the scheme.

Federal Board of Revenue Member Rehmetullah Wazir informed the committee that under this scheme, transactions worth Rs1.4 billion had been made so far and the Federal Board of Revenue had collected Rs50 million taxes under the scheme.

Committee Chairman Saleem H Mandviwala; however, showed concern over giving amnesty to only real estate sector, saying that other sectors should also be given a chance to avail of the facility so that the money could be used for productive purposes.

Representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also briefed the committee regarding draft amendment proposed by the PPC to declare sale of banknotes on premium as a punishable offence.

0



0







Senate panel proposes amnesty for all sectors was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175093-Senate-panel-proposes-amnesty-for-all-sectors/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Senate panel proposes amnesty for all sectors" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175093-Senate-panel-proposes-amnesty-for-all-sectors.