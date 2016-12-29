KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday issued revised instructions on independent directors of banks, in line with the increasing global trend of enhancing the role of independent directors in the ever-changing pace of the financial markets, a statement said.

According to the central bank’s directives, the minimum number of independent directors has been increased from 25 percent to 33 percent of the total board members with effect from March 31, 2018.

Separate meeting of the independent directors of a bank or development finance institutions has been suggested at least once in a year. The revision of the definition of independent director has been made, keeping in view the domestic regulatory/legal regime and international best practices.

New definition is somewhat more stringent than the previous one. Thus it will help in identifying and preventing conflict of interest situation to a greater extent. It is the core responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure financial stability of the banking industry by providing continuous supervisory support and guidance.

For the purpose, the SBP endeavors to strengthen the good governance regime in the banking idustry through continuously reviewing and updating its regulatory instructions to cope with the domestic challenges as well as to stay in line with the international best practices and standards.

