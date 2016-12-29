ISLAMABAD: The government has imported petroleum products worth $38.673 billion during the last five years to meet the energy needs of the country, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said on Wednesday.

Giving the break up, they informed APP that petroleum products amounting to $9,422 million were imported in the year 2011-12; $8,282 million in 2012-13; $8,899 million in 2013-14; $7,411 million in 2014-15; while $4,659 million were imported in 2015-16.

They said petroleum products were being maintained by oil marketing companies keeping in view their commercial requirements. “As of December 6, 2016, reserves of HOBC are available for 122 days, motor spirit for 11 days, JPI for 12 days, superior kerosene oil for 15 days, high speed diesel for 23 days, and furnace oil for 24 days,” they said.

Pakistan was moving fast towards achieving self reliance in crude oil production after the present government accelerated exploration of indigenous hydrocarbon resources over the last three years, they added.

Capacity to produce crude oil and its indigenous refining was increasing gradually, and now the country has started moving on the path of achieving self reliance in the sector, they said. The current government, they said, had so far added 32,000bpd in crude oil production, while additional 4,000bpd oil would come to the system during the current winter, bringing the production capacity to 90,000bpd mark.

Sources said that Byco Petroleum Company had established the country’s largest production unit, having refining capacity of 120,000bpd oil in Baluchistan last year. As many as six oil refineries were operating in the country and they had full capacity to refine the product as per the needs.

Currently, 70 percent of the current oil demand was met through import and the government has planned to set up more oil refineries in the coming days, sources added. The government in a significant move to achieve self reliance in the oil production sector had given the task to Pakistan Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) to complete the much delayed multibillion dollar Khalifa Coastal Oil Refinery project. The coastal refinery would have the capacity to refine 250,000bpd equal to 13 million tons of petroleum products per year, the sources informed.

