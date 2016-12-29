ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy has decided to shift its commercial service department from Islamabad to Karachi in March 2017 in order to boost business ties with Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

“My task includes close trade and investment relations, people to people contact and areas of the US interest like political stability and social resilience in Pakistan,” Grace Shelton, Consul General of the USA told local businessmen in an interactive session on Pak-US relations in context with the new US administration held in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry head office.

The session, organised by the FPCCI Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs under the chairmanship of Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, was also attended by the office bearers of FPCCI and other businessmen including S. M. Muneer, CE TDAP and Zubair Tufail, and members of Pak-US Business Council.

She informed the participants the US consulate is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, the Sindh Board of Investment, and the US Pakistan Business Council to organise the Fifth Annual Business Opportunities Conference in 2017 in Pakistan.

While welcoming and explaining the brief activities of Pak-US business council to the consul general, Hanif Gohar, Vice President FPCCI, stated that USA is a good friend, which plays a significant role in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

“ US is the largest trading partner in addition to provide economic and financial assistance to Pakistan,” said he adding at present, the trade between Pakistan and USA is in favor of Pakistan with Pakistan’s export volume S$ 3.5 billion to USA and import volume $ 1.7 billion.

In his statement, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said that beside trade, Pakistan is very

much keen to strengthen the investment relationship with USA. “In this context, Pakistan offers various investment opportunities in the areas of power sector, high-tech machinery, infrastructure, engineering, telecommunication, iron and steel, railways, construction etc.”

